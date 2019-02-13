Berner, Mozzy, Logic, & YG Go Back To Basics On "Ayy"

Berner, Mozzy, YG, and Logic line up for a smooth banger.

Last night, Berner and Mozzy joined forces to drop off Slimey Individuals, a collaborative and undoubtedly weed-fuelled LP. While the album features no shortage of smooth bangers, the collective forces of both YG and Bobby Tarantino make "Ayy" an immediate standout. That's not to say they carry the track; the Tracks FDR-laced instrumental shines on its own merit, providing eachrapper with a smooth, hypnotic backdrop. Mozzy is first to bat, setting the tone with a grounded flow. "They still on the turf with them youngins," he spits. "We pull up swerving a buggy, they think it be hot as Kentucky." 

Berner is up next, proving his hip-hop grind equals that of his marijuana empire. "Twenty grand inside the candle, yeah export," he raps. "I'm shaking K9, all through the airport." Unfortunately, YG doesn't contribute a verse to the session, but Logic holds it down for the closing message. His recent rediscovery of weed shines as he reflects on chronic marathons, promising to "drop a shoe bigger than a Yeezy" in due time. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Livin' my life, motherfuck that I'm rich
Now they know the name, but just Logic
I keep it G, cause I'm a good person
Givin' my everything, up in these verses
Smokin' that Goldilocks, when it disperses
Stoney Bob feelin' it, Berner be killin' it
We feelin' crazy, we feelin' brazy, we feelin' breezy


