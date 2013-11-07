Sex Hormone'd Druggie

The new Jet Life signee and first lady of the label, Mary Gold, delivers a new mixtape with features from Spitta and Leaf. Are you digging Mary Gold?

Cop Sex Hormone'd Druggie, the latest mixtape from Mary Gold , which dropped on Thursday, November 7th, 2013. Mary Gold 's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and Sex Hormone'd Druggie will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since Mary Gold debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the follow-up.

The following artists are featured on the project: Leaf, Curren$y. The following producers contributed to the project: Diggable Slim , Ghazi Gamali, Diggable Slim, Crack Tracks, Negrosaki, LA Beatz, Nesby Phips, Rmur, Lu B, Lachase x DVN, Junedocc.

