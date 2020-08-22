112 Is Down To Two Members & Share R&B Single "For Us"

A blast from the past is back, but they're missing a few members. Hailed as one of Bad Boy's favorite groups, 112 took over the 1990s with their dance and R&B hits. Following their reign with Diddy's label, 112 moved on to Def Jam before ultimately choosing to disband. There was hope for their longtime fans when the quartet announced they were working on new music, but legal issues have split the foursome right down the middle.

The group was recently featured on Verzuz with Jagged Edge—and by "group," we mean Slim and Mike. Darron Jones and Q Parker are in a legal battle with the remaining members so it looks as if the 112 is only acting as a party of two at the moment. They've released their latest single "For Us," a song that will have R&B fans reminiscing about those '90s, Bad Boy days. "For Us" is slated to be included on 112's forthcoming record 112 Forever, so give it a listen and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember you said we deserve to be free

And if things don't get better then we should just leave

Truth is without us

Life ain't complete

Baby let's build together unselfishly