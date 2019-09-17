03 Greedo Keeps The Music Coming With "She's Foreign"

Last month, 03 Greedo revealed that he had prepared a "3,000 song rollout" to keep fans fed and his name prominent during his 20-year prison stint. Greedo has also been keeping active while serving his sentence for drug trafficking and firearm possession. He's been periodically conducting interviews and even obtained his GED! While Greedo is known for dropping lengthy projects, it appears he'll also be showering us with singles here and there. Today, he put "She's Foreign" and the previously-leaked "Bring The Block Outside" on SoundCloud.

"She's Foreign" starts out with Greedo mumbling melodies over the sloppy tapping of drums, almost resembling a blues song. Once the 808s come in, the song's energy picks up, but Greedo remains stuck in his slurry delivery. He stumbles around the beat, woozily crooning in a way that paints a picture of the drunken 3 AM booty-call he mentions in the chorus.

03 Greedo's latest full-length release was the DJ Mustard-produced Still Summer In The Projects.

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna marry me, told me to never divorce

She wanna ride a McClaren and ride in a Porsche

She want a Lamborghini, no fucking Ferrari

She wanna have a martini, I'm sippin on hard liquor