03 Greedo & Wiz Khalifa Fly High On "Substance (We Woke Up)"

Erika Marie
February 03, 2021 00:32
Substance (We Woke Up)
The incarcerated rapper partners with Wiz Khalifa for a laid back, drug-fueled vibe.


In 2018, 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He could be released in as soon as five years, and while he awaits his fate, the rapper continues to partner with his friends on the outside to cook up something nice in the studio. Greedo has shared three projects since 2019 and he is expecting more rollouts as we ease into 2021, and at the top of Wednesday (February 3), Greedo shared his latest collaboration with Wiz Khalifa.

The Philly icon knows how to create a laid back vibe on wax, and if you're looking for something to chill out to, "Substance (We Woke Up)" is it. The pair of artists trade verses about getting a little too lit and trying to keep the partying going with the ladies of their choices. Greedo floats through the catchy chorus as he hypnotizes listeners, so stream "Substance (We Woke Up)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, what we on?
Takin' shots and rollin' strong
Mind your business, hide your phone
You came over, no panties on
I can take you places that you say you never been before

