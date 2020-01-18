Zoe Kravitz spoke about her upcoming role as Catwoman for Matt Reeve's The Batman during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to Variety.

Kravitz emphasized the character's strength and power through femininity as opposed to Batman's typically masculine approach: “I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that." She added, “I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

She also spoke during a panel for the upcoming Hulu series, High Fidelity. She praised Michelle Pfeiffer's take on Catwoman in particular: “I think Catwoman is an iconic character,” she said. “I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer — her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic.”

Kravitz's next project, High Fidelity, drops on Hulu, February 14th.