Zo Morese & Chaos Mine For Gold On "Motivate"

New Jersey artist Zo Morese dropped off the album Fly Boy Fall this past week, capping off a busy year for the east coast rapper. Zo enlists fellow Jersey rapper Chaos for the acidic single "Motivate." Haunting pianos open the track, creating an anxious yet gorgeous riff that plays out throughout the instrumental. Zo employs a rapid flow to slide between the steadily paced percussions to dramatic effect while Chaos takes control of the chorus.

"Motivate" lives up to its name; this is a single that would play best while lifting weights at the gym, or working a job that allows you to wear headphones. Chaos' crunchy and hype hook will instantly shake the listener awake, injecting fans with a sense of urgency and energy. Fly Boy Fall is the perfect cap to 2019, and "Motivate" will be a banger long into 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk in, no guest pass

So fly, we jet lagged

Don't worry 'bout your girl

Don't nobody want that bird box

Had to put the blindfolds on

First time I seen the bird box





