Zion Williamson had a lot of hype surrounding him when the season started although it was derailed when he suffered a torn meniscus and needed surgery. The Pelicans said it would be six to eight weeks before he could come back to the court although it appears as though his rehab will be a much longer and more strenuous process. According to a brand new report from ESPN, the Pelicans are taking their time with Zion and are completely looking to overhaul his movements. They are "trying to re-teach him how to walk and run differently — working on the kinetic chain of his body," the story explains.

In the piece, Williamson claims that he is ready to play although it's clear the Pelicans want him to wait. What's more, is that he hasn't even done any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills which means he isn't close to ready. For now, it seems like the team wants to wait until the new years before getting him involved in such a way.

"After the Pelicans have finished a shootaround or practice in the past week, Williamson has stayed back with a group of coaches and staffers and worked for anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes, walking through plays and running up and down the court," Jorge Sedano writes.

As it stands, Pelicans will have to wait before they see their first overall draft pick in a regular-season game.