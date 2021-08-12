During his time with Duke, everyone remembers the game in which Zion Williamson broke through a pair of Nike PG 2.5s. This moment led to a small ankle injury which Williamson needed to miss some time for. It was a PR nightmare for Nike, especially since they were hoping to sign Zion once he made it to the NBA. For months, Nike had to do some damage control and they also had to change the way they constructed their shoes.

Now, it seems as though the shoe is on the other foot, quite literally. Zion has his very own signature sneaker brand with Nike and his first-ever shoe is the Jordan Zion 1, which is already being worn by NBA prospects at Summer League.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown was wearing his Jordan Zion 1s when all of a sudden, he broke right through the toe. There seemed to be material all over the place, although it didn't phase the player as he continued to play despite the accident. Either way, fans noted that this was, indeed, a Zion shoe, which is definitely ironic given everything that has happened over the past couple of years.

Of course, it is important to note that these athletes are big and strong, so such accidents are bound to happen, at least once in a while.