Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting young players in the entire NBA, and every single night, you can see him flying through the air for some massive dunks. With his athleticism in mind, it should come as no surprise that Zion was the prime candidate for his very own signature shoe. After signing a massive deal with Jordan Brand, it was a foregone conclusion that he would end up with his very own sneaker. His first signature is the Jordan Zion 1, which is a unique silhouette that has boasted some interesting offerings.

Now, the shoe is getting yet another colorway, this time in the "Light Smoke Grey" model. As you can see in the images below, this shoe is mostly covered in grey materials, all while little highlights of orange are placed throughout. These elements come together to create a clean offering that will definitely look good out on the court.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on Thursday, June 12th for $120 USD. There should be more Jordan Zion 1 colorways releasing in the near future, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest details.

Image via Nike

