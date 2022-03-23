One of the best basketball sneakers of the last year has been the Jordan Zion 1. While Zion Williamson hasn't been able to play any meaningful basketball, fans still love his sneakers, and as you can imagine, the line is going to continue well into next season. With that being said, fans have been waiting on teasers for the Jordan Zion 2, and now, it seems like we have just that courtesy of @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram.

As you can see in the post down below, the shoe has a strap on the toe box, all while the shoe has a mid-top cut. These elements work quite nicely together, and based on this first colorway, it seems like we are getting come very colorful 90s vibes. Overall, it is a look that should impress fans, and we will definitely see more colorways as time goes on.

As it stands, there is no release information for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, take to the comments down below, and tell us what you think of this brand new silhouette and colorway.



