Zion Williamson hasn't really played much this season, however, that has not taken away from the popularity of his first signature sneaker, the Jordan Zion 1. There have been plenty of dope new colorways to come out this year and as the season goes on, Jordan Brand continues to deliver new offerings. In fact, the latest Zion 1 to be shown off is a shoe that is certainly going to make fans very excited, especially if you go to Duke.

This Duke colorway is a perfect homage to the school as the Blue Devils colors are present all the way throughout. The upper here is a mixture of blue and black, all while white is then found on the midsole. These colors always work well together, and with the Duke motif in mind, there is no doubt that these will be immensely popular.

The release date for these remains unknown, however, we do know that they will cost $120 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

