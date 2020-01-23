Zion Williamson made his long-awaited NBA debut on Wednesday night and you know Jordan Brand wasn't going to let him take the court in any old colorway.

In celebration of Zion's first game in New Orleans, the rookie laced up a gold "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 PE, featuring both metallic and alligator accents. According to Nike, "the reflective faux gator material is inspired by Williamson's play in the Bayou State and by his aggressive playing style, punctuated by the sharp teeth at the base of the tongue."

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Of the Air Jordan 34, Zion says: “When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on. A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

The special edition "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 will be available in March. Scroll down for some additional photos.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images