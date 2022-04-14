Zion Williamson has been a very interesting case in the NBA this season. Williamson is one of the most athletic players in the league relative to his size, however, this athleticism has led to some injuries. The New Orleans Pelicans star has been nursing a foot injury all season long, and he has yet to play a single game this season. As a result, many are worried about his longevity in the league, however, it seems like he is making pretty solid progress right now.

In the video below from Cassidy Hubbarth, Williamson can be seen doing a 360 dunk during the warm-up of the Pelicans' play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs. It was a pretty incredible dunk, and you can tell that his teammates were very hyped to see it get pulled off.

The Pelicans ultimately won their game against the Spurs, and now, they will take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot. In the meantime, fans have been reacting to this Zion dunk and what it could mean going forward. As you can see from the tweets down below, some are convinced that Zion should be playing, especially since it is clear that he can pull off some extraordinary dunks. Others think he is at risk of injuring himself again, although they can't help but be impressed.

Hopefully, Zion can return sooner rather than later, as he is one of the more entertaining stars in the league. Let us know what you thought of the dunk, in the comments down below.