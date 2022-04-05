Zion Williamson has been out for the entire season with a foot injury, and for the most part, it seemed as though he wouldn't get to play a single game. There have been various rumors about Zion's weight and even his motivations in New Orleans. Having said that, Zion is back with the team, and now, the Pelicans are just a few games away from the play-in round. If they can escape the play-in, then they will ultimately be in the playoffs, which would be huge for the franchise.

Recently, Williamson's stepfather Lee Anderson was on "The Jordy Culotta Show" and during this appearance, he spoke about Zion's future. That is when he dropped the bombshell that Zion is likely to play before the end of the season, and that Williamson fully intends of making his way to the court, even though the regular season is practically over.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing,” Anderson said. “But with just a couple of games left, with the magnitude of what’s going on in New Orleans and the opportunity to qualify for the play-in game and possibly get into a seven-game series, that would be off the charts in the city of New Orleans. That would be a plus in New Orleans. That would be a plus for Zion with the way things are right now. Do I expect him to play? Certainly I do. That’s on me though. That’s purely me. I don’t think there’s anything else that would hinder him from doing that right now.”

It would be massive for the Pelicans to have Zion present for a playoff game. It was unfathomable to think that could happen just a few months ago, but now, it seems like a real possibility.

