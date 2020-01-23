Zion Williamson is one of the most hyped-up rookies in the history of the NBA and heading into Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans fans were excited to see what he could bring to the table. Despite being on a minutes restriction, Zion went off in the fourth quarter as he notched a total of 22 points and 7 rebounds. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game was when he went 4-4 from the three-point line which for a big man, is pretty impressive. Williamson only got to play 18 minutes as his team lost 121-117. Had he played more, he would have given his team a chance to win.

Fans were impressed by Williamson's start, regardless of how brief it turned out to be. Some people weren't all that impressed but the vast majority of NBA fans were happy with what they witnessed. Twenty-two points in 18 minutes is no small task and Williamson looked like he belonged amongst the men of the NBA. Moving forward, there is no doubt Williamson will be a huge star in the league, especially if he's able to stay healthy. Once LeBron James retires, perhaps Zion can be the next big superstar.

Check out some of the reactions to Zion's debut, below.