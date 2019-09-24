ESPN is in the midst of unveiling their list of the Top 100 players in the NBA, and there is sure to be plenty of debate about who checks in where.

Today, ESPN unveiled players ranked No. 50 thru No. 31, revealing that New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson checks in at No. 42, which is the highest ever ranking for a rookie in the nine year existence of the NBARank list.

Some notable players that the 19-year old phenom ranks higher than include Klay Thompson (49), DeMar DeRozan (46) and Aaron Gordon (45). Of course, these types of lists are designed to spark conversation and debate, and ESPN has successfully done just that.

In his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils, Zion was awarded the AP Player of the Year in a landslide after averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game along with an extensive list of highlight reel plays on both ends of the floor.

He has the highest expectations of any rookie since LeBron James entered the league in 2003, and it's going to be a blast to see how his rookie season pans out. And the wait is almost over.

Zion and the new-look Pelicans will kickoff the 2019-20 NBA season on October 22, as they visit the Toronto Raptors in the first game of TNT's opening night double header.