Zion Williamson might not be playing this season, however, it has not stopped him from releasing new colorways of his Jordan Zion 1. This is one of the best basketball sneakers on the market right now, and fans are extremely excited about all of the new offerings that have been coming out. In fact, they should be very happy as a new Naruto capsule will be arriving in just a few weeks.

As you can see in the images below, Zion has teamed up with Naruto for three new colorways of the Jordan Zion 1. The first colorway is called "Kyuubi" and it features a yellow, orange, and black upper. From there, we have the "Shinobi" model which is mostly black and white. Lastly, the "Nine Tails" version has a black and red aesthetic with a pretty dope pattern near the back heel. Overall, fans of the Anime will love these kicks, especially due to the references.

If you are looking into getting these, you will be able to cop the "Kyuubi" colorway as of May 11th. From there, the "Shinobi" and "Nine Tails" models will be coming out on May 18th. Let us know what you think of these three colorways, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike