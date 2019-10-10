Zion Williamson had the weight of the world on his shoulders heading into this season as he was the number one pick in the draft. There hasn't been a player this hyped up since LeBron James and fans are curious to see if he can live up to the impossible expectations. In his first preseason game, Zion was pretty good as he dropped 16 points and was all over the court making some monstrous dunks. On Wednesday night, Williamson went off, once again, except this time he scored 29 points in just 27 minutes. It was a phenomenal performance that has the whole NBA talking.

Williamson was able to put together multiple highlight-reel plays and even connected with Lonzo Ball for an exceptional alley-oop. Fans went off as Lonzo and Zion came down on the 2-on-1. Zion dished the ball to Lonzo with a bounce pass and then got the ball back where he threw it down.

Just like a couple of nights ago, it seemed as though the players on the court were scared to get in Zion's way and on multiple occasions, they got out of the way to let him go straight to the basket. Of course, this is only preseason so fans shouldn't get too ahead of themselves but regardless, it looks like Zion is about to be a real problem this season.

Let us know what you think of Zion so far.