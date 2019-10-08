All eyes were on Zion Williamson last night as he made his preseason debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans were excited to see if he would be ready for the bright lights of the NBA and it didn't take him long to show everyone he was ready for the smoke. The last time we saw Zion, he got injured in a Summer League game but luckily for Pelicans fans, he was able to make it out of Monday night's game unscathed.

Williamson's first big highlight came just under two minutes in when he grabbed the ball in the Atlanta Hawks end and drove to the basket where he slammed a one-handed dunk. It seemed as though the entire Hawks team moved out of the way to make sure they didn't get run over by the sheer power exhibited by the Duke phenom. From there, Zion received some slick passes from Lonzo Ball and once again, he made sure to dunk over some unsuspecting Hawks players.

If this is the standard we should come to expect from Zion night in and night out, this is going to be an incredible season. Williamson is a phenomenal talent and while this is only preseason, Pelicans fans have a lot to be excited about.

Williamson finished the game with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.