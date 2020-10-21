ZCJaylon & Boosie Badazz Go Up On "Doin Numbers"

Boosie Badazz has been doling out features at a rapid pace. Truthfully, it's a testament to his work ethic and his overall hustle. He's evidently a man that's about his paper and even during a pandemic that prevented any sort of income from live performances, Boosie figured out a way. It felt like a verse from Boosie was a phone call and a bag away.

It ultimately proved to be beneficial to anyone who copped a verse from Boosie. The rapper returned with a new collaboration with ZCJaylon, titled, "Doin Numbers." Jaylon's previously had major charges and made headlines after he was involved in a drug bust in Baton Rouge. His latest single addresses the arrest and his bounce-back while Boosie delivers that straightforward, player Southern flow.

Quotable Lyrics

Hoes was actin' kind of funny with they groupie ass

Now Netflix talkin' Bricks, movie cash

'Bout to take off, I don't take no days off

50K everyday, did that three months straight