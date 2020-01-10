mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yxng Bane Gets Warmed Up With "Gang Sh*t"

Aron A.
January 09, 2020 20:20
Yxng Bane dives into the year with the drip.


Yxng Bane was not quiet in 2019. Releasing a ton of singles and appearing on some high profile, he's built the anticipation for the follow-up to HBK. It looks like with the new year, he's coming in swinging. The rapper returned earlier today with his latest single, "Gang Shit." The rapper's latest single is a UK drill-infused single, from the production to the flow, as the rapper flexes on every other MC in the game.

Seeing as he cleared his entire Instagram page before the song's debut, it's safe to say that he's readying a new album this year. Although it's unclear when we could expect it, he did release the single, "Maximum" in late November and recently featured on Poundz' "Opp Thot" remix.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I let her add it, I took her to Harvey
Buy you a Rollie, catch me a body
I buy a crib
I buy the neighbors if they talkin' shit

