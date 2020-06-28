It was a difficult weekend for Yung Miami, who recently suffered the loss of her son's father, Jai Wiggins, after he was killed in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Miami shared some photos from Jai's funeral service on Saturday (June 28th), which she attended with their son, Jai Jr. "Woke up thought I was dreaming," she captioned the photos.

In the first shot, Miami and Jai Jr. pose together in their all-white outfits. The next shot shows Miami leaning on the black hearse carrying Jai's casket. She also shared some videos from the service on her Instagram story.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The rapper broke the tragic news a few weeks ago that her ex-boyfriend and son's father had passed away. After expressing her disbelief that he was really gone, she shared a post with photos of Jai and Jai Jr. to emphasize just how wonderful of a father he was. "Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai," she wrote. "You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you."

Miami's best friend and fellow City Girl also mourned the loss of Jai on social media. "Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room," JT wrote on a photo of Jai. "Since I’ve known you I only seen you act crazy about one person...Love you so much & I promise to be there for Caresha & baby Jai. Forever!!!!" RIP Jai Wiggins.