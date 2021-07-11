Last weekend was a bit slow in terms of new music. Of course, that was largely due to the fact that everyone was celebrating the 4th of July, popping bottles on yachts and lighting fireworks, among other things. This week, there's been heaps of new music that will surely be on steady rotation for the next month. As usual, we highlight the very best in R&B on our weekly R&B Season Playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Yung Bleu might not have gotten the recognition of the BET Awards but he certainly doesn't need it. The singer's upcoming album Moon Boy is due out in the near future. This week, he shared a brand new single off of the project titled, "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" ft. Big Sean. It was only right that we highlighted it on this week's playlist update.

Snoh Aalegra is back in action with her latest body of work, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES. We included two songs off of the project this week, "TASTE" and the Tyler, The Creator-assisted single, "IN THE MOMENT."

Other inclusions on this week's playlist includes Childish Major, Zeina, and Mariah The Scientist who just dropped off her new project, RY RY WORLD on Friday.

Peep the playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists.