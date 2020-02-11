YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Threatening "Knocked Off"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is gearing up for the release of Still Flexin Still Steppin on February 21st. Now, he's come through with a two-pack made up of "Fine By Time" and the threatening "Knocked Off." Despite clocking in at a little over two minutes, the dark street single serves as a worthwhile glimpse into YoungBoy's fractured psyche. Featuring an ominous take on New Orleans bounce from TayTayMadeIt, minor-key pianos serve as his villainous theme music on this week's episode.

Driven by an innate desire to wreak havoc upon his opposition, the Baton Rouge rapper appears to have embraced his lack of remorse. "I just tried to kill another n***a the other day," he raps, morality be damned. "I just got another half a million up in my bank." Boasting an arsenal that includes Dracos, rifles, pistols, and an honest to goodness sword, all signs point to an imminent bloodbath from the YouTube king. Look for the day of reckoning to fall next week.

Quotable Lyrics

I stay with that sword just like Darth Vader, Darth Vader

Bitch I keep the stick but don't play pole, I let it blow

I just tried to kill another n***a the other day

I just got another half a million up in the bank

Pussy n***a, we ain't never snitchin', bitch what you think?

I got rifles, Dracos, and pistols, blow up a tank