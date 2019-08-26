Young Thug Introduced His Modern Classic With "Wyclef Jean"

Young Thug fans are currently in the midst of a perpetual state of fun. Between celebrating the fact that King Slime's latest album earned him his first number-one Billboard spot and revisiting the ambitious and impressive So Much Fun time and again, it's safe to say that Thugger has stepped into superstardom with charismatic ease. Hell, the man even laid down the best interview of his career, a testament to the changing tides. Is it presumptuous to suggest that 2016's Jeffery played a role in kickstarting this new phase of Thug?

At this point, the "dress" is the stuff of hip-hop legend. Though he maintains it's not a dress to this day, even if he does use it as a means of hiding "the stick." Between the controversial cover, the haphazard video shoot gone awry, and the sheer musical brilliance packed from start to finish, there are many who believe Jeffery stands as Thug's most complete body of work thus far. Melodic, vibey, eclectic, and hard-hitting at every turn, Thugger's malleable flow and bizarre mastery of the English language seemed to coalesce like never before; and to think, it all started with the introductory track, "Wyclef Jean."

From the minute the reggae instrumental kicks off, Thugger is absolutely floating, kicking flows the average rapper might only imagine in a dream state. Driven by a ridiculously groovy bassline, Thugger exudes unapologetic sexuality and striking danger in equal measure, sometimes in the same breath. With consistently crazy rhyme schemes and a nearly comedic manipulation of "slant rhyming," Thugger's unique nature is on full display for nearly four-straight-minutes. To this day, "Wyclef Jean" and the album from whence it came remains a shining point in Thug's discography, a testament to his musical versatility and his oft unsung prowess as an emcee. Happy birthday to the one and only Jeffery!