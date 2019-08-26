mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Introduced His Modern Classic With "Wyclef Jean"

Mitch Findlay
August 26, 2019 14:51
409 Views
81
7
CoverCover

Wyclef Jean
Young Thug

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
93% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Today marks the anniversary of Young Thug's "Jeffery," one of the decade's most beloved albums.


Young Thug fans are currently in the midst of a perpetual state of fun. Between celebrating the fact that King Slime's latest album earned him his first number-one Billboard spot and revisiting the ambitious and impressive So Much Fun time and again, it's safe to say that Thugger has stepped into superstardom with charismatic ease. Hell, the man even laid down the best interview of his career, a testament to the changing tides. Is it presumptuous to suggest that 2016's Jeffery played a role in kickstarting this new phase of Thug?

At this point, the "dress" is the stuff of hip-hop legend. Though he maintains it's not a dress to this day, even if he does use it as a means of hiding "the stick." Between the controversial cover, the haphazard video shoot gone awry, and the sheer musical brilliance packed from start to finish, there are many who believe Jeffery stands as Thug's most complete body of work thus far. Melodic, vibey, eclectic, and hard-hitting at every turn, Thugger's malleable flow and bizarre mastery of the English language seemed to coalesce like never before; and to think, it all started with the introductory track, "Wyclef Jean."

From the minute the reggae instrumental kicks off, Thugger is absolutely floating, kicking flows the average rapper might only imagine in a dream state. Driven by a ridiculously groovy bassline, Thugger exudes unapologetic sexuality and striking danger in equal measure, sometimes in the same breath. With consistently crazy rhyme schemes and a nearly comedic manipulation of "slant rhyming," Thugger's unique nature is on full display for nearly four-straight-minutes. To this day, "Wyclef Jean" and the album from whence it came remains a shining point in Thug's discography, a testament to his musical versatility and his oft unsung prowess as an emcee. Happy birthday to the one and only Jeffery!

Young Thug
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  1
  7
  409
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Thug jeffery
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug Introduced His Modern Classic With "Wyclef Jean"
81
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject