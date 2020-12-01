Young T & Bugsey Unleash "New Shape"

As the world was stuck inside, Young T and Bugsey soundtracked one of the biggest TikTok trends this year with their single, "Don't Rush." Though released in 2019, the TikTok challenge boosted its profile across the world, earning the UK duo their first Billboard Hot 100 entry. As expected with any breakout hit, the labels milked the hell out of it, pushing out numerous remixes with artists across the world. Busta Rhymes and DaBaby served their own respective remixes for the hit record.

Now, the duo have returned with their new single, "New Shape." Young T and Bugsey deliver syrupy melodies reflecting on the trap house and the luxurious lifestyle that comes with this rap shit.

"With ‘New Shape’ we took it back a little. It’s a familiar vibe for all our day-one YT&B supporters. We’ve been dropping anthem after anthem and then went viral globally during Lockdown, so for our final release of the year, we wanted to just have fun with it! It’s produced by our guy Lekka too so we want everyone to go and run that up," the duo said in a statement. Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I leave the kitty in good shape

Mercedes Benz and I got it in woodgrain

Moncler hood 'cause it could rain

Go meet the runner, go Usain

We goin' NYC, Eliantte

Bust down is the new plain

