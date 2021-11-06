mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Roddy Teams Up With Conway On "Out The Hood"

Aron A.
November 06, 2021 14:01
3.1K Views
93
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Out The Hood
Young Roddy Feat. Conway The Machine

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
48% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Young Roddy and Conway team up for an emotional ode to the struggle on "Out The Hood."


Young Roddy has maintained a strong output this year. Singles like "After Hours" ft. Curren$y and Smoke DZA are still on steady rotation, as Roddy keeps his foot on the gas following the release of God Family Money earlier this year. The rapper's penmanship and unique flows made him a standout on the Jet Life roster.

This week, Roddy returned with some new heat for his fans in the form of a new collaboration with Conway The Machine. The two rappers link up on "Out The Hood," an emotional ode to the struggle. Produced by Camouflage Monk, their descriptive pens detail their come up from the streets as kids to adults, and the family members and friends they've lost on the way.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You know, this music comes first, that's just the way I work
Had every obstacle against me but I made it work
In the basement, plate and razor, digiscale, I'm weighin' work
Sold my neighbors work, sold Tom an eighth for 100 on his way to work
Know a n***a that killed his cousin for snitchin', he saw the paperwork
Still huggin' on his momma when she pray in church

Young Roddy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  3
  1
  3.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Roddy Conway The Machine
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Roddy Teams Up With Conway On "Out The Hood"
93
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject