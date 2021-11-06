Young Roddy Teams Up With Conway On "Out The Hood"

Young Roddy has maintained a strong output this year. Singles like "After Hours" ft. Curren$y and Smoke DZA are still on steady rotation, as Roddy keeps his foot on the gas following the release of God Family Money earlier this year. The rapper's penmanship and unique flows made him a standout on the Jet Life roster.

This week, Roddy returned with some new heat for his fans in the form of a new collaboration with Conway The Machine. The two rappers link up on "Out The Hood," an emotional ode to the struggle. Produced by Camouflage Monk, their descriptive pens detail their come up from the streets as kids to adults, and the family members and friends they've lost on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

You know, this music comes first, that's just the way I work

Had every obstacle against me but I made it work

In the basement, plate and razor, digiscale, I'm weighin' work

Sold my neighbors work, sold Tom an eighth for 100 on his way to work

Know a n***a that killed his cousin for snitchin', he saw the paperwork

Still huggin' on his momma when she pray in church