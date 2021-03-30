Young M.A. Flexes Big On "Beatbox Freestyle"

The viral Junebug Challenge catapulted SpottemGottem's single "Beatbox" onto the Billboard Hot 100. Its growing popularity through TikTok has prompted rappers to take on the beat for quick freestyles that have benefitted SpottemGottem. Mulatto, Shenseea, and DaBaby have also lent their talents for separate official remixes over the past few months, though some of the best freestyles have yet to be attached to the official single.

There's a level of satisfaction you're guaranteed whenever Young M.A. steps to the mic and on her take of the viral records, she doesn't disappoint. The New York rapper, once again, thrives without structure as she flexes her punchline-heavy bars and subtle ad-libs over the Tik Tok-famous beat.

Check the latest from Young M.A. below and keep your eyes peeled for new music.

Quotable Lyrics

My oppositions want to take me out

Man, I'm fucked up in the head

And they gon' make me bring my brazy out

Fuck what you thought, ain't shit to think about

A 20 pack'll get 'em wacked,

Tell my hitta, fuck it, lay 'em out