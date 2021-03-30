mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A. Flexes Big On "Beatbox Freestyle"

Aron A.
March 30, 2021 13:18
328 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Beatbox Freestyle
Young M.A

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young M.A. is the latest rapper to tackle SpottemGottem's "Beatbox."


The viral Junebug Challenge catapulted SpottemGottem's single "Beatbox" onto the Billboard Hot 100. Its growing popularity through TikTok has prompted rappers to take on the beat for quick freestyles that have benefitted SpottemGottem. Mulatto, Shenseea, and DaBaby have also lent their talents for separate official remixes over the past few months, though some of the best freestyles have yet to be attached to the official single.

There's a level of satisfaction you're guaranteed whenever Young M.A. steps to the mic and on her take of the viral records, she doesn't disappoint. The New York rapper, once again, thrives without structure as she flexes her punchline-heavy bars and subtle ad-libs over the Tik Tok-famous beat.

Check the latest from Young M.A. below and keep your eyes peeled for new music.

Quotable Lyrics
My oppositions want to take me out
Man, I'm fucked up in the head
And they gon' make me bring my brazy out
Fuck what you thought, ain't shit to think about
A 20 pack'll get 'em wacked,
Tell my hitta, fuck it, lay 'em out

Young M.A
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  328
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Young M.A
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young M.A. Flexes Big On "Beatbox Freestyle"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject