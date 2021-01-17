Young M.A. Assists Chip & Young Adz On "Lumidee"

Chip isn't holding anything back these days. The UK grime MC has continued to plant his flag as a top-tier MC in the game and a dominant force whose versatility serves as his strongest point. As much as he can stand his own among grime giants, he can team up with international artists for a club smash.

With his new album, Snakes And Ladders set to arrive soon, he dished a brand new single this week alongside his Insomnia collaborator Young Adz of D-Block Europe and Young M.A. The three rappers connect on an afro-pop-influenced record titled, "Lumidee." Young M.A, as expected, delivers a stand-out verse on the record as the three artist detail love and relationship woes.

Check out Chip's new single, "Lumidee" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I'm rich and if I'm rich, then you rich too

And please don't be a bitch and do the shit that a bitch do

I don't wanna argue, baby, show me what them lips do

You know you come first like the rent due, stop playin'