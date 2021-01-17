mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A. Assists Chip & Young Adz On "Lumidee"

Aron A.
January 17, 2021 16:03
The New York MC teams up with the "Insomnia" collaborators on "Lumidee."


Chip isn't holding anything back these days. The UK grime MC has continued to plant his flag as a top-tier MC in the game and a dominant force whose versatility serves as his strongest point. As much as he can stand his own among grime giants, he can team up with international artists for a club smash. 

With his new album, Snakes And Ladders set to arrive soon, he dished a brand new single this week alongside his Insomnia collaborator Young Adz of D-Block Europe and Young M.A. The three rappers connect on an afro-pop-influenced record titled, "Lumidee." Young M.A, as expected, delivers a stand-out verse on the record as the three artist detail love and relationship woes.

Check out Chip's new single, "Lumidee" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You know I'm rich and if I'm rich, then you rich too
And please don't be a bitch and do the shit that a bitch do
I don't wanna argue, baby, show me what them lips do
You know you come first like the rent due, stop playin'

Chip
