Young Dolph Taps Snupe Bandz & Paper Route Woo For "Nothing To Me"

Aron A.
June 16, 2021 15:59
Young Dolph makes it a Paper Route Empire affair with his latest release.


Young Dolph epitomizes the independent grind. He might not be selling six figures in his first week or dominating the Billboard charts but he is caking it. Not only that, but he's bringing other artists into the fold, as well, through the Paper Route Empire imprint. This week, the Memphis-born rapper returned with a brand new single spotlighting the new talent on the label's roster. Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz team up with Dolph on the new single, "Nothing To Me." Playful piano keys and rattling 808s carry the production as the three rappers celebrate independence and autonomy.

Dolph's new single comes shortly after the release of his latest collaborative album with Key Glock, Dum And Dummer 2. Check his latest single with Snupe Bandz and Paper Route Woo below.

Quotable Lyrics
Call me John Cena 'cause these n***as can't see me
None like these n***as, I'm alien, E.T.
Ice on my neck poppin' out like 3D

