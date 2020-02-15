mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Chop & Calboy Secure A Check On "Need That Bag"

Aron A.
February 14, 2020 20:55
0 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Need That Bag
Young Chop Feat. Calboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Chop extends his production to Calboy who is leading the new wave of drill music in uChicago.


Nearly a decade after the groundbreaking release of "I Don't Like" and Young Chop's influence has seeped into current sound of hip-hop evidently. He's moved past just being recognized as a producer, releasing music as an artist as well. Today, he teamed up with the rising Chicago star, Calboy for their new single, "Need That Bag." Although it can be argued that it takes more from Atlanta's trap sound than drill, the two still make a compelling duo on the song. The auto-tuned melodies drive the pain in their voices as they detail hard times and what they had to do to get themselves a bag. Chop still proves he's an incredible producer in the game as flaunts his skills as a double-edged sword in the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop a perc, take two to the head, ah
Four-five, I'll leave 'em dead, ah
Count a hunnid thousand layin' in my bed, now
N***as talkin' sh*t, I fill they ass with lead, now

Young Chop
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Chop Calboy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Chop & Calboy Secure A Check On "Need That Bag"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject