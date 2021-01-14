Young AP & Sheff G Team Up On "Drill Tonight"

Brooklyn set the tone in 2020. The rise of Brooklyn drill officially proliferated into the sound of hip-hop at large but even pop music was adapting to it as well. Of course, Pop Smoke's a definitive artist to the genre but Sheff G is a founding father of sorts. 2020 was an incredible year for him that saw the release of two new project, One And Only and Proud Of Me Now.

Young AP is an artist that appeared on the tracklist for Proud Of Me Now and it appears that Sheff G is now returning the favor. The two rappers connect for their new collaboration, "Drill Tonight." Over guitar-based production, Young AP comes through with the melodic delivery while Sheff's triplet flows cut through.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck 'em n***as who was movin' funny

Tell 'em do what they gon' do

Here's what I won't do, talk shit through the Pro Tools

Run up on 'em with the .40,

Told those n***as tell the shorties