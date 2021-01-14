mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young AP & Sheff G Team Up On "Drill Tonight"

Aron A.
January 13, 2021 21:02
106 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Drill Tonight
Young AP Feat. Sheff G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young AP and Sheff G connect for a hypnotic ode to the streets.


Brooklyn set the tone in 2020. The rise of Brooklyn drill officially proliferated into the sound of hip-hop at large but even pop music was adapting to it as well. Of course, Pop Smoke's a definitive artist to the genre but Sheff G is a founding father of sorts. 2020 was an incredible year for him that saw the release of two new project, One And Only and Proud Of Me Now. 

Young AP is an artist that appeared on the tracklist for Proud Of Me Now and it appears that Sheff G is now returning the favor. The two rappers connect for their new collaboration, "Drill Tonight." Over guitar-based production, Young AP comes through with the melodic delivery while Sheff's triplet flows cut through.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck 'em n***as who was movin' funny
Tell 'em do what they gon' do
Here's what I won't do, talk shit through the Pro Tools
Run up on 'em with the .40, 
Told those n***as tell the shorties

Young AP
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  106
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young AP Sheff G
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young AP & Sheff G Team Up On "Drill Tonight"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject