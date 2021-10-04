mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YN Jay Enlists Lil Uzi Vert For "Coochie Scout Pt. 2"

Aron A.
October 04, 2021 19:44
YN Jay and Lil Uzi Vert get together for "Coochie Scout Pt. 2."


Coochie is always on YN Jay's mind, as he's expressed throughout his entire catalog. In fact, it was on 2020's Coochie Land that he declared himself to be the "Coochie Scout" on one of the album's highlights. This week, he returned with part 2 of the single with some help from none other than Lil Uzi Vert. The two rappers bond over their shared enthusiasm for coochie. "Bitch, you gotta let Uzi fuck you, that's my coochie friend," YN Jay declares on the record. Uzi matches YN Jay's eccentricity over the track for an equally hilarious yet hard anthem.

The song has been highly anticipated ever since Lil Uzi Vert took to IG Live where he previewed a snippet of the record. 

Let us know your thoughts on "Coochie Scout Pt. 2" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Coochie so tight, I can't find where the coochie at
When I'm done with the coochie, she look like she gave it to Shaq
I went on a coochie spree, I'm a coochie maniac

