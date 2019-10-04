mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Calls On Kehlani For Sexy Slow Jam "Ride"

Erika Marie
October 04, 2019 03:37
130 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Ride
YK Osiris Feat. Kehlani

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

For that late night creepin'.


Two R&B singers collided on "Ride" as YK Osiris and Kehlani slowed things down for a sexually-charged single. The Jacksonville, Florida Def Jam artist paired up with the Oakland songstress to deliver a track that was all about enjoying a ride, and they aren't talking about driving a car. The XXL Freshman previously shared his excitement about being chosen as an artist to watch because singers deserve just as much respect in hip hop as rappers.

"I’m not just no singer. I got swag, I got the drip [and] I got the looks," he said. "I fit in ’cause I’m versatile. I’m different. It’s important that they shine a light on singers because we have a story, too. We have pain. We for the culture. We go all around the world. We got swag. We got drip, you know? I’m very glad that they shine a light on the singer because we have the same thing rappers have; we just don’t rap." 

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty, if you ride it like my keep
I'ma pull up on you, baby, it's a late-night creep, ye-yeah, wo-ah
Yeah, yeah, woah, woah
You know I pull up with that good D
Put your ass to deep sleep
Wanna see all that sh*t you told last week
Tell me can you handle it

YK Osiris
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  1
  130
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YK Osiris Kehlani
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YK Osiris Calls On Kehlani For Sexy Slow Jam "Ride"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject