YK Osiris Calls On Kehlani For Sexy Slow Jam "Ride"

Two R&B singers collided on "Ride" as YK Osiris and Kehlani slowed things down for a sexually-charged single. The Jacksonville, Florida Def Jam artist paired up with the Oakland songstress to deliver a track that was all about enjoying a ride, and they aren't talking about driving a car. The XXL Freshman previously shared his excitement about being chosen as an artist to watch because singers deserve just as much respect in hip hop as rappers.

"I’m not just no singer. I got swag, I got the drip [and] I got the looks," he said. "I fit in ’cause I’m versatile. I’m different. It’s important that they shine a light on singers because we have a story, too. We have pain. We for the culture. We go all around the world. We got swag. We got drip, you know? I’m very glad that they shine a light on the singer because we have the same thing rappers have; we just don’t rap."

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty, if you ride it like my keep

I'ma pull up on you, baby, it's a late-night creep, ye-yeah, wo-ah

Yeah, yeah, woah, woah

You know I pull up with that good D

Put your ass to deep sleep

Wanna see all that sh*t you told last week

Tell me can you handle it