YFN Lucci & Mulatto Release Steamy "Wet" Music Video

YFN Lucci and Mulatto release steamy visuals to "Wet" Remix.

YFN Lucci knew what he was doing when he brought Mulatto on for the latest remix of his hit song "Wet". After an incredible year for both artists, it only makes sense that their collaboration would be so well received.

YFN set the mood of the song early, keeping things intimate and often explicit. He threw the alley-oop to Mulatto, and she absolutely delivered. Her performance was great, and incredibly graphic, but that's what she does, and that's what this "Wet" remix needed.

A majority of the video features a shirtless YFN Lucci and a Bikini-flaunting Mulatto in what seems to be a private pool. As things heat up in the video, the director keeps the energy light, by incorporating some comedy into the massage parlor scenes.

Often times, a hot song, deserves a hot video, and that's what YFN Lucci and Mulatto delivered. The video streams are steadily climbing, and seem to show no signs of slowing down.