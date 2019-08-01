If there is one brand that sneakerheads love, it's Kanye West's Yeezy imprint with Adidas. The Yeezy brand has seen a multitude of releases this year and financially, it's stronger than ever. West's influence is all over the sneaker and streetwear world and fans can't get enough of what they've been given so far. Fans have been clamoring for some new Yeezys and today, sneakerheads became confused over a countdown timer that has taken over the Yeezy Supply website. As of this article, the timer is counting down with 18 hours and 45 minutes to go. There is no indication as to what could be happening and fans are already forming their own theories.

Some believe that the highly anticipated Yeezy Basketball shoe could be coming out, while others are theorizing that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 could finally be on the way. There are also some people who think that a restock could be on the way. With no information to go off of, sneakerheads are understandably excited at what surprise could be on the way here. It is also possible that some clothing could be on the way.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.