mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Xavier Wolf, Playboi Carti & Young Nudy Unite For "Kid Cudi" Remix

Mitch Findlay
July 16, 2019 10:26
776 Views
41
3
CoverCover

Kid Cudi Remix
Xavier Wulf Feat. Playboi Carti & Young Nudy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Xavier Wulf, Playboi Carti, & Young Nudy don the pampers yet again.


Playboi Carti and Young Nudy's "Pissy Pamper," or "Kid Cudi" achieved viral fame, developing a cultlike following in the process. The legacy only grew when it soundtracked the victory dance of the Brooklyn Nets, and now, Xavier Wulf has lent his hand to a remix. While the track largely remains the same in essence, Wulf's presence does add an additional layer to unpack, given that he's the most lyrically focused of the three. "At first I told her no but now I think ill have a sip," he raps. "Ever since I got my money right I'm smilin' like the Grinch." 

Once he's done, "Pissy Pamper" revisits the familiar playpen of "Baby Carti," an alter-ego as fascinating as it is bizarre. Yet many have touted Playboi's infantile cadence as the track's highlight section, which speaks to hip-hop's current admiration for all things "Baby." Many have come to name themselves after a Baby, so why not sound like the real deal? 

Quotable Lyrics

OK I pull up high as fuck right upfront to where the venue was
Every time I look at her she feel like I'm the only one
Only thing I care about is living life the best I cud
Only wanna smoke n stay productive till the day is done
Pull up to my day ones kickin' shit like Deawon
Then I played her favorite song she think we can get along

Xavier Wulf Playboi Carti Young Nudy pissy pamper
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Xavier Wolf, Playboi Carti & Young Nudy Unite For "Kid Cudi" Remix
41
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject