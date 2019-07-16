Xavier Wolf, Playboi Carti & Young Nudy Unite For "Kid Cudi" Remix

Playboi Carti and Young Nudy's "Pissy Pamper," or "Kid Cudi" achieved viral fame, developing a cultlike following in the process. The legacy only grew when it soundtracked the victory dance of the Brooklyn Nets, and now, Xavier Wulf has lent his hand to a remix. While the track largely remains the same in essence, Wulf's presence does add an additional layer to unpack, given that he's the most lyrically focused of the three. "At first I told her no but now I think ill have a sip," he raps. "Ever since I got my money right I'm smilin' like the Grinch."

Once he's done, "Pissy Pamper" revisits the familiar playpen of "Baby Carti," an alter-ego as fascinating as it is bizarre. Yet many have touted Playboi's infantile cadence as the track's highlight section, which speaks to hip-hop's current admiration for all things "Baby." Many have come to name themselves after a Baby, so why not sound like the real deal?

Quotable Lyrics

OK I pull up high as fuck right upfront to where the venue was

Every time I look at her she feel like I'm the only one

Only thing I care about is living life the best I cud

Only wanna smoke n stay productive till the day is done

Pull up to my day ones kickin' shit like Deawon

Then I played her favorite song she think we can get along