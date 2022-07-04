Wyclef Jean says that the highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still happening and he's "very excited" for it to be rescheduled. Ahead of his performance with Lauryn Hill at Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend, he compared the group to The Grateful Dead.

“All I could do is tell you that with the Fugees, I’m very excited and I look forward to it getting rescheduled,” he told HipHopDX. “I look forward. As a fan of the Fugees, I’m very excited. All I could do is just tell all the fans, do not lose hope, because y’all know we the Hip Hop Grateful Dead. We going to get this thing cracking [laughs].”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Wyclef also discussed his next solo album, 2097, from which a single will be released very soon. The project will be Wyclef's first full-length album since 2019’s Wyclef Goes Back to School Volume 1.

“The new album is going to be called 2097, and in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be putting out the first single from 2097, which will lead into a body work lead-in to The Carnival,” he told the outlet. “I need y’all to go back with me. Go to ‘AfriCali.’ I need y’all to Google, go back to 1990."

He added: “All I can do is tell you I was very inspired and y’all know my music is all about the journey. So, get ready, because we got 2097. Prince had ‘1999,’ right? We have 2097.”

During his performance with Hill for Essence Festival, Wyclef showed off at one point by using his tongue to play guitar rather than his fingers.





