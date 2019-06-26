WWE superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been a pairing in the company since making the leap to the main roster in 2017, as they've been featured as part of Paige's "Absolution" stable and challenged for the Women's Tag Team titles earlier this year.

Now, it looks like WWE could be adding a romance angle to their storyline. During the June 25 edition of SmackDown Live, wrestling fans noticed that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville seemed to be more touchy feely than ever before.

The first hint came during a backstage segment, where Sonya came to Mandy's defense. The duo later looked like they were about to kiss in the ring following Sonya's victory against Ember Moon. According to reports, footage of the latter was edited out of WWE's official YouTube footage, but you can see the clip in the video embedded below.

Sonya Deville has been open in her support of the LGBT movement and is the first openly lesbian performer in WWE history.

She has even recently been dubbed "The Pride Fighter" by WWE, but it remains to be seen if the company will move ahead with a romance angle between her and Mandy Rose.