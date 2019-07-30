The Paul Heyman era of WWE Monday Night Raw is officially underway, and wrestling fans noticed a seismic shift in the product on the July 29 edition of the company's flagship program.

Among the highlights of last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins' one-way ticket to Suplex City, courtesy of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate interrupted Rollins' match against Dolph Ziggler and proceeded to pummel "The Beast Slayer" throughout the arena.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Lesnar hit Rollins with several German Suplexes before dishing out a series of painful F5s, including one into the ring post and another onto a chair that was set up in the ring. The assault continued in the parking lot in vintage WWE fashion, as Lesnar pulled Rollins out of the back of an ambulance to deliver a final F5 onto a stretcher while the former champ coughed up blood.

WWE issued a statement regarding Rollins condition on Tuesday morning. That message reads, "Seth Rollins is reportedly undergoing a series of evaluations and we will have more details as they became available on WWE Digital."

Rollins will challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 11, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.