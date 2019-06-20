WWE star Lars Sullivan won't be appearing in any storylines or matches for quite some time. Sullivan, who has had a disastrous introduction to the main roster thus far, reportedly suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the injury is much more severe than originally believed, and The Freak is now expected to be out of action for six to nine months.

Sullivan has not wrestled since competing in a handicap match against Lucha House Party on the June 10 edition of Monday Night Raw. He was reportedly penciled in for a bout against Matt Hardy the following night on SmackDown Live, but was ultimately scratched from the show altogether.

Since getting called up from WWE's NXT earlier this year, Sullivan has had a lackluster run, which included an alleged anxiety attack that prevented him from competing in January and reportedly ruined his chance for a major match at Wrestlemania.

Most recently, the WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 and required to undergo sensitivity training after it was discovered he made numerous controversial comments on a Bodybuilding.com messaging board between 2007 and about 2013. The old posts - in which Sullivan made insensitive remarks about African Americans, Hispanics, Muslims, women and homosexuals - surfaced on Reddit in early May.