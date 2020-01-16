WWE Vice President Triple H has issued an apology for making a "terrible" sex joke about former WWE superstar, Paige. The incident occurred over the weekend at a wrestling event in England, during which Triple H was asked about the possibility of Paige and/or Edge returning to in-ring competition.

In his response to that question, The Cerebral Assassin said he'd rather see both superstars - each of whom have had serious neck injuries - live long and healthy lives. He then made a joke about Paige "probably" having some kids she doesn't know of, which doesn't even make sense but definitely upset Paige nonetheless.

“When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return? I’m a fan, just like everyone else. Yeah, I’d love to see them step in the ring and compete,” Triple H said. “More importantly than that though I’d like to see them live long healthy lives.” “Edge has kids, you know, Paige — she probably has some she doesn’t know of,” he added, which drew a laugh from the crowd in attendance.

Paige, whose intimate videos and photos leaked on social media in 2017, posted the following response on twitter, "Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too."

Ex-WWE superstar Nikki Bella and current WWE host Renee Young were among those who showed support for Paige following Triple H's remark. Check out their reactions in the tweets embedded below.