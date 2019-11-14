WWE NXT superstar Jordan Myles posted an expletive-laced rant on social media this week, during which labeled the company as "racist" and announced that he will be quitting, effective immediately. That said, WWE Insider Brad Shepard reports that Myles was actually fired.

Myles, who has since deactivated his twitter account, says in the video:

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit fucking WWE. I am no longer employed. I refuse to work for racist...I fucking quit. Fuck them! I hate that fucking company and everything they fucking stand for. All they ever did was hold our fucking people back. I do this shit for the culture, I don't need anyone's fucking permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name, call me ACH and don't forget the super bitch. I quit, fuck you!"

According to reports, Myles' issues with the WWE started when the company created a t-shirt design for him that some believed looked like blackface. WWE released the following statement regarding the t-shirt issue (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin):

"Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this T-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/T-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold."

The 31-year-old made his television debut with NXT back in July during the NXT Breakout Tournament and he went on to win the whole thing, which led to a title shot against NXT Champion Adam Cole in early September.

Check out what WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has to say about the matter in the video embedded below.