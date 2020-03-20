It was around this time two years ago when WWE superstar Daniel Bryan officially announced that he had been cleared for in-ring action. The charismatic wrestler had been sidelined for two years prior due serious injuries, including a lesion on the front of his brain, but once he got back in the ring it was business as usual.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Since returning to the WWE in March of 2018, Bryan has starred in several high profile matches, including clashes with AJ Styles and The Miz, as well as a WWE World Championship title reign. He's one of the best workers in the business and wrestling fans should cherish each and every one of his performances because it sounds like he's ready to scale back his workload.

During a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast with his wife Brie, and sister-in-law Nikki, Bryan explained why he is likely done being a full-time wrestler. Says Bryan (H/T Cageside Seats):