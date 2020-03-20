WWE superstar Daniel Bryan planning to scale back his workload following birth of his second child.
It was around this time two years ago when WWE superstar Daniel Bryan officially announced that he had been cleared for in-ring action. The charismatic wrestler had been sidelined for two years prior due serious injuries, including a lesion on the front of his brain, but once he got back in the ring it was business as usual.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Since returning to the WWE in March of 2018, Bryan has starred in several high profile matches, including clashes with AJ Styles and The Miz, as well as a WWE World Championship title reign. He's one of the best workers in the business and wrestling fans should cherish each and every one of his performances because it sounds like he's ready to scale back his workload.
During a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast with his wife Brie, and sister-in-law Nikki, Bryan explained why he is likely done being a full-time wrestler. Says Bryan (H/T Cageside Seats):
“WWE has been great. They’re gonna give me six weeks paternity leave, which so few places in the United States do that. So I’ll get to be home that first six weeks. But then after that, it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it’s almost like, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler.”
“I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling, and I always want to do wrestling. But when I say always do wrestling, that means maybe once a month or once every couple months.”