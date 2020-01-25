One of the biggest pay-per-view events on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble, is scheduled to take place this Sunday, January 26th, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

As always, the PPV's namesake match will feature surprise returns and call-ups from NXT, with the potential for some WWE legends getting in the mix as well. In fact, the Bovada sportsbook's odds for the men's Royal Rumble Match suggests that a couple of retired superstars are among the favorites to outlast the competition.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

According to Bovada, Edge has the sixth best odds of punching a ticket to WrestleMania, just slightly behind CM Punk. There have been rumors of both superstars returning to the ring in recent weeks, and what better stage to do so than at the Royal Rumble? Edge and Punk have both denied any reports of their return to WWE, both the rumors have persisted nonetheless.

As for the rest of the field, Roman Reigns is slotted as the favorite to be the last man standing, ahead of heavyweights like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez. Other notable names include John Cena (25/1), Tyson Fury (25/1), The Rock (45/1), The Undertaker (70/1) and Conor McGregor (70/1).

Check out the odds for both Royal Rumble matches below.

Men's Royal Rumble Winner

Roman Reigns: 1/2

Brock Lesnar: 2/1

Drew McIntyre: 9/2

Cain Velasquez: 11/2

CM Punk: 6/1

Edge: 15/2

Kevin Owens: 9/1

Bray Wyatt: 15/1

Daniel Bryan: 18/1

Finn Balor: 18/1

Keith Lee: 18/1

Aleister Black: 23/1

Braun Strowman: 25/1

John Cena: 25/1

Tyson Fury: 25/1

AJ Styles: 33/1

Ricochet: 35/1

Tommaso Ciampa: 35/1

Randy Orton: 40/1

Samoa Joe: 40/1

Seth Rollins: 40/1

Andrade: 45/1

Big E: 45/1

The Rock: 45/1

Kofi Kingston: 50/1

Lars Sullivan: 50/1

Matt Riddle: 50/1

Adam Cole: 50/1

Rey Mysterio: 50/1

Rusev: 50/1

The Miz: 50/1

Baron Corbin: 70/1

Buddy Murphy: 70/1

Conor McGregor: 70/1

Elias: 70/1

Erick Rowan: 70/1

Humberto Carrillo: 70/1

Johnny Gargano: 70/1

Mustafa Ali: 70/1

The Undertaker: 70/1

Triple H: 70/1

Velveteen Dream: 70/1

Walter: 70/1

Akam: 100/1

Bobby Lashley: 100/1

Cedric Alexander: 100/1

Cesaro: 100/1

Dolph Ziggler: 100/1

Jeff Hardy: 100/1

Pete Dunne: 100/1

Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Shayna Baszler: 1/3

Charlotte Flair: 2/1

Ronda Rousey: 10/1

Sasha Banks: 13/1

Rhea Ripley: 15/1

Lacey Evans: 20/1

Kairi Sane: 23/1

Becky Lynch: 30/1

Nikki Cross: 30/1

Alexa Bliss: 35/1

Liv Morgan: 35/1

Nia Jax: 35/1

AJ Lee: 40/1

Ruby Riott: 40/1

Asuka: 45/1

Bayley: 45/1

Carmella: 45/1

Mandy Rose: 45/1

Paige: 45/1

Sonya Deville: 55/1

Io Shirai: 55/1

Candice LeRae: 65/1

Dana Brooke: 65/1