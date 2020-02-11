We're still approximately two months away from WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Wrestlemania, but the company is already setting the stage for Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. As announced by WWE on Monday, next year's "Showcase Of The Immortals" will be held at the new $5-billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California o March 28th.

SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to officially open in late July, will have a seating capacity of 70,000 for football games but can be expanded to fit over 100,000 guests, which is being considered for WrestleMania, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to Wrestlemania 37 taking place at SoFi Stadium, the WWE has confirmed that several other events during the action packed weekend will be held at Staples Center. This will include the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, SmackDown Live and NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles. The full schedule of events taking place during WrestleMania 2021 weekend is as follows:

March 25th – WWE Hall Of Fame – Staples Center

March 26th – Friday Night SmackDown – Staples Center

March 27th – NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles – Staples Center

March 28th – WrestleMania 37 – SoFi Stadium

According to the LA Times, tickets for WrestleMania 37 are expected to go on sale this fall. It's much too early to speculate on any of the matches for Wrestlemania Hollywood, but there should be plenty of chatter about some of those WWE legends turned actors, specifically The Rock and John Cena.