For the first tim ever, WWE's annual Survivor Series pay-per-view will include wrestlers from all three of their brands, as NXT stars such as Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Velveteen Dream will be included in the Raw vs SmackDown event.

During today's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, the company aired a commercial announcing NXT's inclusion in the November 24th PPV, which had wrestling fans salivating at the possibilities. Shortly thereafter, reputable pro wrestling site PW Insider provided some additional details for WWE's inaugural tri-branded Survivor Series.

"WWE Survivor Series next month will be built around the idea that Raw, Smackdown and WWE NXT will all be competing for the first time against each other. The PPV will be tri-branded. There's been some rumblings of a Wargames match for the PPV but we haven't confirmed that is actually the case."

There is a wealth of talent in NXT and it makes a ton of sense for WWE to allow those superstars to compete alongside the Raw and SmackDown rosters at the forthcoming PPV. WWE has not yet announced any matches for the Survivor Series card, but we'd expect there to be Triple Threat matches featuring one wrestler from each promotion, and possibly a traditional Survivor Series match pitting NXT vs Raw vs SmackDown.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is still scheduled for the night before Survivor Series, so it'll be interesting to see which superstars are called upon to pull double duty on both cards. With Survivor Series weekend just three weeks away, we expect to learn more details in the near future.