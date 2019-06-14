The WWE is sending a custom championship belt north of the border in celebration of the Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA title.

Triple H first shared a photo of the special edition belt on social media today, which includes custom name plates of the Raptors' logo encircled by "2019 NBA Champions."

The Raptors join the likes of the NFL’s New England Patriots, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and MLB’s Boston Red Sox in receiving custom WWE Titles. According to WWE, past NBA teams to celebrate their championship with a WWE World Title include the 2004 Detroit Pistons, the 2011 Dallas Mavericks, the 2013 Miami Heat, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Golden State Warriors.

As noted by Triple H, the WWE will be invading Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on August 11 for the annual SummerSlam PPV. WWE's NXT superstars will also be making a visit to the Raptors' home arena for "Takeover: Toronto 2," which is scheduled to take place on the eve of SummerSlam.