Brock Lesnar is WWE Universal Champion once again, much to the dismay of many fans in the WWE Universe.

As promised by Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, the former UFC champ successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase during Sunday night's Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia. The Beast Incarnate made his appearance following the final match on the card, just moments after Seth Rollins pinned Baron Corbin.

Lesnar's in-ring time was brief, as he hit Rollins with a pair of German Suplexes before finishing him off with an F5 for the victory. If Lesnar's previous Universal Title run is any indication, WWE fans shouldn't expect to see the belt on TV too often until the SummerSlam PPV in Toronto on August 11.

The Universal Championship wasn't the only title to change hands at Extreme Rules. Earlier in the night, AJ Styles defeated Ricochet with the help of his henchmen, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, to win the United States Championship.

The New Day also outlasted Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan, as well as Heavy Machinery in a Triple Threat match to regain the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles, while Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor on the kick-off show.

Other notable results: Kofi Kingston over Samoa Joe, Undertaker and Roman Reigns victorious against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.